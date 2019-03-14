DP World 2018 profit rises 10 pct despite global trade tensions

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Dubai-based port operator DP World on Thursday reported a 10 percent rise in 2018 profit, benefiting from continued growth in global trade despite trade tensions between the United States and China.

DP World made a profit attributable to owners after separately disclosed items of $1.30 billion compared to $1.18 billion in 2017, the company said in a statement.

The company’s full-year revenue was $5.65 billion versus $4.72 billion a year ago, which it said was driven by acquisitions of assets such as Drydocks World and consolidation of Santos.

Total dividend per share increased by 4.9 percent to 43 U.S. cents, helped by strong earnings growth in 2018, it said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Saeed Azhar)