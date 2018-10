Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Tuesday it expects to sell 51,857 homes in fiscal 2018, an increase of 13 percent from a year earlier.

Orders, a key indicator of future revenue for homebuilders, are expected to rise 13 percent to 52,740 homes, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)