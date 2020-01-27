D.R. Horton improves 2020 home sales forecast

Jan 27 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc raised the upper end of its forecast for full-year home sales on Monday, as the No.1 U.S. homebuilder benefited from strong buyer demand driven by cheaper mortgage rates.

The company said it now expects 2020 home sales to be between 60,000 and 61,500 units, compared with its previous range of 60,000 to 61,000 homes.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $431.3 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $287.2 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)