Nov 8 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 48.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by healthy demand from home buyers and lower tax.

D.R. Horton’s net income rose to $466.1 million, or $1.22 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $313.2 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)