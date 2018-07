July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher demand for new homes in the spring season.

The company’s net income rose to $453.8 million, or $1.18 per share in the third quarter ended June 30, from $289 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17.4 percent to $4.43 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)