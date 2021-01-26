D.R. Horton quarterly profit surges over 83% on higher home sales

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc on Tuesday posted an 83.6% surge in quarterly profit, as low mortgage rates and a paradigm shift to low-density areas whetted buyer appetite.

Net income attributable to the no.1 U.S. homebuilder rose to $791.8 million, or $2.14 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $431.3 million or $1.16 per share, last year.

Total revenue rose to $5.93 billion, from $4.02 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)