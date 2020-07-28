Company News
D.R. Horton quarterly revenue rises 10% on home sales bounce

July 28 (Reuters) - No.1 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc on Tuesday reported an about 10% rise in quarterly revenue, as record-low mortgage rates and a shift towards suburban living sparked by the coronavirus crisis helped boost sales.

Net income attributable to D.R. Horton rose about 33% to $630.7 million, or $1.72 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, due to a $38.1 million income tax benefit.

Total revenue rose to $5.39 billion, from $4.91 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

