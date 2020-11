(Refiles to correct media client key word search)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc forecast 2021 home sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as low mortgage rates boost demand.

The company said it expects home sales in the fiscal year to be between 77,000 and 80,000 units, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 75,981, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.