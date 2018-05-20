Footwear maker Dr. Martens poaches Cath Kidston boss -The Telegraph

May 20 (Reuters) - Footwear maker Dr. Martens has poached UK fashion brand Cath Kidston Chief Executive Kenny Wilson, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Wilson was CEO of Cath Kidston for nearly seven years after joining the British home wares and fashion brand known for vintage-inspired floral prints in 2011.

Dr. Martens was left without a CEO when Steve Murray left his position late last year and Chairman Paul Mason became interim chief.

Wilson's replacement at Cath Kidston will be announced soon, the report said. bit.ly/2GBaT4C

Cath Kidston and Dr. Martens did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.