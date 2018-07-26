India's Dr. Reddy's Q1 net profit rises seven-fold, beats forecast

July 26 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd posted an over seven-fold rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, handily beating market expectations, aided by the launch of a generic version of an opioid addiction drug.

Net profit came in at 4.76 billion rupees ($69.31 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 666 million rupees a year earlier, the company said here

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.98 billion rupees, according to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 68.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)