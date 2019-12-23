Diamond Eagle to combine DraftKings, SBTech in 2020

Dec 23 (Reuters) - An entity founded by Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan will merge fantasy sports and gambling companies DraftKings Inc and SBTech in the first half of 2020, the firm said on Monday.

Under the deal, the two companies will combine with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company founded by Sagansky and Sloan.

The combined company will be called DraftKings Inc and will be listed on Nasdaq. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)