Draper Esprit plans to raise 100 mln pounds to invest in digital opportunities

Oct 1 (Reuters) - UK-based venture capital firm Draper Esprit said on Thursday it plans to raise 100 million pounds ($128.89 million) in equity to invest in digital transition opportunities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which invests in technology firms across Europe, said it was offering shares at a price of 555 pence each, a 1.3% premium to the stock’s closing price on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7759 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)