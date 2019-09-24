Online cruise portals Dreamlines, e-hoi looking for investors -sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German online cruise portals Dreamlines and e-hoi are planning to raise money to fund their rapid expansion, capitalising on a growing luxury holiday craze, people close to the matter said.

Dreamlines, which is backed by Rocket Internet, Global Founders Capital, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Target Global, Dimaventures, Hasso Plattner Ventures, and TruVenturo is working with GCA Altium on the deal, which may value it at more than 200 million euros ($220 million), they said.

Separately, smaller but profitable peer e-hoi - backed by former Porsche head Wendelin Wiedeking as well as his partners Michael Sautter and Klaus Droste - is mulling raising capital from investors, the people said.