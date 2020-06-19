Acknowledging derogatory term, Eskimo Pie owner says to change ice cream's name

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. owner of Eskimo Pie ice cream will change the product’s brand name and marketing, it told Reuters on Friday, becoming the latest in a string of companies rethinking racially charged brand imagery amid a broad debate on racial injustice.

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, the owner of Eskimo Pie said it had been reviewing the business for some time.

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” said Elizabell Marquez, Head of Marketing at Dreyer’s Grand in a statement.

“This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values.”

Dreyer’s Grand is the U.S. subsidiary of Froneri, a joint venture between Nestle and Britain’s R&R Ice Cream.

Eskimo Pie is a chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream on a stick. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)