DRI Healthcare aims to raise up to $350 million in London IPO

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - DRI Healthcare, an investment company investing in healthcare royalty assets, is aiming to sell up to $350 million of shares in a planned initial public offering in London, it said on Wednesday.

Managed by Toronto-based DRI Capital, an investment manager with $2.6 billion raised across its funds, DRI Healthcare is looking to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

It will use the proceeds of the IPO to fund acquisitions, it said in a statement.