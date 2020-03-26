Germany's Drillisch sees no distortions from coronavirus

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - German alternative telecoms company 1&1 Drillisch is not seeing any distortions to its business from the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Ralph Dommermuth said on Thursday, forecasting stable results this year.

Drillisch should add half a million customers this year and report revenues roughly in line with last year, added Dommermuth after the company reported a 1.1% rise in revenues in 2019 and a decline in core earnings due to one-off costs.

“What we are seeing is that our business is stable,” said Dommermuth, the main shareholder in United Internet, a communications business that controls Drillisch. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)