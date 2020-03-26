Healthcare
March 26, 2020 / 9:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Drillisch sees no distortions from coronavirus

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - German alternative telecoms company 1&1 Drillisch is not seeing any distortions to its business from the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Ralph Dommermuth said on Thursday, forecasting stable results this year.

Drillisch should add half a million customers this year and report revenues roughly in line with last year, added Dommermuth after the company reported a 1.1% rise in revenues in 2019 and a decline in core earnings due to one-off costs.

“What we are seeing is that our business is stable,” said Dommermuth, the main shareholder in United Internet, a communications business that controls Drillisch. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below