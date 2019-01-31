Waterkeeper groups sue EPA for missing drinking-water deadlines

The Environmental Protection Agency is putting public health and safety at risk by ignoring deadlines to review and revise standards for chromium, solvents, the Legionella bacteria and other pathogens in the nation’s drinking water, a trio of conservation groups alleged on Wednesday.

The nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance filed suit in federal court in Manhattan along with two of its 300-plus members, the Maryland-based Waterkeepers Chesapeake and the California Coastkeeper Alliance. They seek to force the EPA to comply with deadlines that Congress wrote into the Safe Drinking Water Act in 1996, after an outbreak of water-borne illnesses caused more than 100 deaths nationwide. The law sets a rolling schedule for EPA to identify contaminants in public tap water, set initial standards and review those standards, generally every six years.

