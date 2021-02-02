IN BRIEF: Uber's $1.1 bln Drizly deal delivers for Cooley, Latham

Palo Alto-based Cooley is in the driver’s seat again for Uber, advising the company on its $1.1 billion purchase of alcohol delivery service Drizly, which tapped a team from Latham & Watkins for the deal.

The Cooley partners leading on the Tuesday-announced deal include Ben Beerle, Jamie Leigh and David Peinsipp. The firm advised Uber on its $8.1 billion initial public offering two years ago, and more recently represented the ride-sharing giant in a $1 billion senior notes offering in June.

