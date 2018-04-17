High court rejects copyright suit by stock photo company

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned aside an attempt by an Arizona stock-photo company to sue McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings for copyright infringement after the publishing company allegedly exceeded the scope of licenses it had purchased on more than 1,000 photographs.

The justices did not comment in denying the petition for certiorari filed by Sedona-based DRK Photo, which claimed that the November ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had misinterpreted the Copyright Act of 1976 and widened a split in the federal appellate courts by holding that DRK could not sue for infringement of copyrights that it did not own.

