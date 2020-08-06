Company News
UPDATE 1-Dropbox CFO Ajay Vashee to step down

(Adds details on CFO change, share move, revenue and paying users)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Dropbox Inc said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Ajay Vashee is stepping down, and will be replaced by accounting head Tim Regan.

Vashee, who has been with the file-sharing company for over eight years, will remain in his role until Sept. 15 and as an adviser to Regan through mid-October.

Shares of the company fell 2% after the bell.

Separately, Dropbox reported revenue of $467.4 million in the second quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of $465.3 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Paying users for the three months ended June 30 rose to 15 million from 13.6 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)

