March 21 (Reuters) - Dropbox Inc said on Wednesday it had raised the indicated price range for it initial public offering of 36 million shares.

The company now expects the offering to be priced between $18 and $20 per share, up from its previous range of $16 to $18. bit.ly/2ubO2LU (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)