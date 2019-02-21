Dropbox beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 21 (Reuters) - File sharing and storage company Dropbox Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, benefiting from an expanded customer base and higher revenue per user.

The company said it had 12.7 million subscribers at the end of three months on Dec. 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of 12.54 million, according to FactSet.

Dropbox reported average revenue of $119.61 per user, beating estimates of $118.8, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Quarterly loss narrowed to $9.5 million in Dropbox’s fourth financial report as a publicly traded company, from $37.7 million a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 23 percent to $375.9 million, above estimates of $370 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)