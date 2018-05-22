FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-India's Dr. Reddy's Q4 profit falls about 19 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects all figures except analysts’ estimates to reflect figures as per Indian Accounting Standard Rules)

May 22 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd posted an about 19 percent fall in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, hurt by headwinds in the U.S. market.

Profit for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 2.72 billion rupees ($39.98 million) versus 3.38 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here

Analysts on average estimated a profit of 3.59 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net sales fell slightly to 34.46 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

