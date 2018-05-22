CORRECTED-India's Dr. Reddy's Q4 profit falls about 19 pct, misses estimates

(Corrects all figures except analysts’ estimates to reflect figures as per Indian Accounting Standard Rules)

May 22 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd posted an about 19 percent fall in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, hurt by headwinds in the U.S. market.

Profit for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 2.72 billion rupees ($39.98 million) versus 3.38 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here

Analysts on average estimated a profit of 3.59 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net sales fell slightly to 34.46 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)