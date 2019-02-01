Healthcare
February 1, 2019 / 9:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Q3 profit rises 65.3 pct, beats estimates

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd posted a 65.3 percent surge in quarterly profit on Friday, driven by strong growth in emerging markets.

Third-quarter net profit came in at 5 billion rupees ($70.10 million), compared with 3.03 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said bit.ly/2Rvk10b.

Analysts on average expected the Hyderabad-based company to post a profit of 3.94 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 71.3300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in BENGALURU; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
