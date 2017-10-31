FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Dr. Reddy's Q2 profit slips, but beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 31, 2017 / 6:09 AM / in an hour

India's Dr. Reddy's Q2 profit slips, but beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd reported a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Its net profit came in at 3.05 billion rupees ($47.06 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, versus 3.09 billion rupees a year ago, the company said. (bit.ly/2z6HNtJ)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.88 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 64.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.