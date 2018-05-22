FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

India's Dr. Reddy's Q4 profit falls 3 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd posted an about 3 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing estimates, hurt by headwinds in the U.S. market.

Profit for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 3.02 billion rupees ($44.40 million) versus 3.13 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here

Analysts on average estimated a profit of 3.59 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue fell slightly to 35.35 billion rupees.

$1 = 68.0175 Indian rupees Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
