India's Dr. Reddy's Q4 profit falls 3 pct, misses estimates

May 22 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd posted an about 3 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing estimates, hurt by headwinds in the U.S. market.

Profit for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 3.02 billion rupees ($44.40 million) versus 3.13 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here

Analysts on average estimated a profit of 3.59 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue fell slightly to 35.35 billion rupees.