July 6, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Dr. Seuss company loses appeal to block 'Grinch' parody

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday said a lewd and profane theatrical parody of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” did not infringe the copyright of Dr. Seuss’ classic original story.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein’s September 2017 ruling that Matthew Lombardo’s “Who’s Holiday!” sufficiently transformed “Grinch” to be “fair use,” and that Lombardo was not liable to Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which oversees the author’s estate.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KUXuaC

