U.S. appeals court strikes down Maryland drug price-gouging law

April 13 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday declared unconstitutional a Maryland law enacted last year that lets the state attorney general sue generic drugmakers who sharply raise prices on medications.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the main trade group for generic pharmaceutical companies in holding that the state law violated the U.S. Constitution by regulating the price of transactions that occur outside of Maryland. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston, Editing by Franklin Paul)