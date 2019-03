March 6 (Reuters) - Packaging company DS Smith Plc said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement to sell its plastics division to private equity firm Olympus Partners for $585 million.

DS Smith said in December it was exploring options for its plastics division including a potential sale. The business, contributing 6 percent of overall revenue, was hit by higher polymer prices and a lag in price recovery. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)