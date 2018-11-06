DS Smith expects HY profit to be "materially ahead"

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Packaging company DS Smith said it expects adjusted operating profit for the first half of the year to be “materially ahead” from last year as it was able to raise prices to offset higher production costs.
The packaging company, which supplies corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging to firms including Amazon.com Inc, said the strategic review of its plastics division was progressing well.
