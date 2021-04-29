Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Packaging products maker DS Smith expects sales in line with estimates on online shopping boom

By Reuters Staff

April 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s DS Smith said on Thursday it expects to report annual results in line with expectations, as a pandemic-driven boom in online shopping boosted its sales volumes and improved performance in the United States.

DS Smith, which supplies packaging products to companies including Amazon, Nestle and Unilever , also said it saw input costs rise significantly during the second half of the financial year on lower availability of raw materials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

