Packaging products maker DS Smith gains from Christmas shopping spree

March 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s DS Smith said on Wednesday it was expecting to deliver annual results in line with its expectations after a pandemic-driven boom in online shopping drove demand for paper and plastic packaging materials over the Christmas period.

The cardboard maker, which supplies packaging products to Amazon, Nestle and Unilever, said the boost from the holidays has continued into 2021 and there were some signs of recovery in demand from industrial customers.