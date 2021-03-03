UPDATE 1-Packaging products maker DS Smith sees boost from online shopping boom

(Adds details from statement, CEO comment, background)

March 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s DS Smith said on Wednesday that the boost from the holiday season to its packaging business had continued into 2021, with more people shopping online, and there were signs of recovery in demand from its industrial customers.

The cardboard maker, which supplies packaging products to Amazon, Nestle and Unilever, also said it was expecting to deliver annual results in line with its expectations.

“We are seeing excellent demand from FMCG and e-commerce customers for our sustainable packaging products and solutions and we continue to invest for growth in these areas,” Chief Executive Offer Miles Roberts said. DS Smith’s major customers include e-commerce and consumer packaged goods companies, which are spending heavily on packaging materials to ensure their products are delivered safely and without any damage.

In its trading statement, the FTSE-100 firm did not address reports on rival British firm Mondi talking with advisers over a possible takeover offer for the company.