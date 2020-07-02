DS Smith annual profit bolstered by e-commerce despite COVID hit

July 2 (Reuters) - DS Smith on Thursday reported a 5% rise in annual profit, bolstered by growing demand from e-commerce and consumer goods customers, but the packaging company said it was too early to resume dividends in the short-term due to the pandemic.

The company said the COVID-19 crisis had a 15 million pound impact in the last two months of its financial year as box volumes declined and industrial customers remained weak.

The company, which makes cardboard boxes and recycled paper, reported an adjusted operating profit of 660 million pounds, up from 631 million pounds last year. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)