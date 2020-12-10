Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
DS Smith posts 54% drop in H1 profit, resumes dividend payout

By Reuters Staff

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cardboard maker DS Smith on Thursday posted a 54% plunge in half-year profit, hurt by lower prices for boxes and weak industrial demand, although the company decided to resume dividend payment.

The London-listed company said profit before tax for the continuing operations fell to 97 million pounds ($129.48 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31 from 213 million pounds a year earlier, and declared an interim dividend for of 4 pence per share.

$1 = 0.7492 pounds

