December 6, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

DS Smith's H1 profit jumps, looks to sell plastics division

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Packaging company DS Smith Plc on Thursday reported a 32 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit as it sold more boxes at higher prices, and said it was exploring a sale of its plastics division.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations rose to 304 million pounds ($386.4 million) for the six months to Oct. 31, from 231 million pounds a year earlier, the FTSE-100 firm said. ($1 = 0.7868 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

