Packager DS Smith says stocking up on spare parts ahead of Brexit

June 13 (Reuters) - Packaging products maker DS Smith Plc said on Thursday it has made plans for contingency stocking of spare parts as it readies for UK’s planned exit from the European Union, but said disruption to its operations would be “relatively contained”.

The company, which makes corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, also raised its savings target from its acquisition of Spanish rival Europa to 70 million euros ($79.09 million) from 50 million euros. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)