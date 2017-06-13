FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Dubai's DSI appoints acting CFO-internal memo

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Dubai contractor Drake & Scull International (DSI) has appointed Feras Kalthoum as acting chief financial officer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Kalthoum's appointment is effective June 5, the memo.

Kalthoum will takeover from Kailash Sandagi, group chief financial officer, who was appointed in May 2016.

Feras has "extensive experience of leading strategic transformations including restructuring of ailing businesses", the memo said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Shane McGinley)

