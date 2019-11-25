In loss for cable giants, Federal Circuit revives two DSL patents

A federal appeals court on Friday revived two patents on DSL technology that had been challenged in 2016 by Cisco Systems, Comcast Cable, Time Warner Cable, Verizon and several other cable providers.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit faulted the U.S. Patent Trial Appeal Board for relying too heavily on “conclusory and unsupported” testimony offered by the cable companies’ expert witness in finding that the patents, held by technology development and licensing company TQ Delta LLC, were invalid.

