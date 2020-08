AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM’s sales at its materials division fell 10-12% in July and are expected to show a broadly similar decrease in August, its chief executives said on Tuesday.

The drop in sales last month was less severe than the 25% fall over the second quarter, when coronavirus lockdowns around the world crippled the automobile industry and shut down many construction projects. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman )