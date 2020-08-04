UPDATE 1-DSM says drop in materials revenue eased in July

(Adds CEO quotes)

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM’s sales at its materials division fell 10-12% in July and are expected to show a broadly similar decrease in August, its chief executives said on Tuesday.

The drop in sales last month was less severe than the 25% fall over the second quarter, when coronavirus lockdowns around the world crippled the automobile industry and shut down many construction projects.

“We do see some recovery, but it is very difficult to judge how it will go,” joint CEO Dimitri de Vreeze told reporters.

His co-CEO Geraldine Matchett added: “The picture in August is probably similar to July.”