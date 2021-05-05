Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

DSM lifts 2021 outlook as demand for industrial materials recovers

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 5 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Wednesday lifted its outlook for 2021, as a strong recovery of demand for its industrial materials helped its first-quarter results beat expectations.

DSM said core earnings in the January-March period increased 13% to 441 million euros ($530 million), as sales rose 7% to 2.19 billion euros.

Analysts polled by the company on average had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to increase to 423 million euros, with a 5% increase of sales.

$1 = 0.8319 euros Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue

