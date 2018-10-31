FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

DSM Q3 core profit rises 11 pct on higher vitamin prices

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Wednesday beat analyst expectations with an 11-percent rise in third-quarter core profit, to 406 million euros ($460.4 million), helped by elevated vitamin prices and higher sales.

Analysts polled by the company on average predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 390 million euros, after the Dutch firm posted a core profit of 365 million euros a year earlier.

$1 = 0.8818 euros Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

