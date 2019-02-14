Basic Materials
February 14, 2019 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

DSM Q4 core profit rises 3 pct, narrowly beats estimates

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Thursday narrowly beat analysts’ expectations with a 3 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit, at 370 million euros ($417.1 million), and said it would buy back 1 billion euros worth own shares.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to remain virtually flat at 362 million euros. ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

