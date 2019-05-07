Consumer Goods and Retail
DSM raises outlook after Q1 core profit beats expectations

AMSTERDAM, May 7 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Tuesday raised its outlook for 2019, predicting “high single digit” growth in core profits after first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ expectations.

DSM had previously guided for “mid-to-high single digit” growth in underlying adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which in the first quarter rose 14 percent to 424 million euros ($475.5 million).

$1 = 0.8917 euros Reporting by Bart Meijer

