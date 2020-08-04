DSM's Q2 core profit falls 8% as coronavirus hits demand

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Tuesday reported an 8% drop in second-quarter core profit to 402 million euros ($473 million), as the coronavirus pandemic hit industrial demand for its plastics, fibres and other materials.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would drop 11% to 390 million euros.