Basic Materials
August 4, 2020 / 5:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

DSM's Q2 core profit falls 8% as coronavirus hits demand

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Tuesday reported an 8% drop in second-quarter core profit to 402 million euros ($473 million), as the coronavirus pandemic hit industrial demand for its plastics, fibres and other materials.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would drop 11% to 390 million euros.

$1 = 0.8495 euros Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below