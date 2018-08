AMSTERDAM, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals company DSM on Wednesday said second-quarter core profit rose 35 percent to 508 million euros ($593.2 million), helped by elevated vitamin prices and cost cuts.

Analysts in a Reuters poll on average predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 504 million euros. ($1 = 0.8564 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Stephen Coates)