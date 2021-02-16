DSM's Q4 core profit beats on recovery of industrial demand

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Tuesday beat analysts’ expectations with a 5% increase in fourth-quarter core earnings to 390 million euros ($473.3 million), as industrial demand for its plastics, fibres and other materials recovered from a coronavirus-driven slump.

Analysts polled by the company on average had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations to remain stable at 375 million euros in the October-December period. ($1 = 0.8240 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)