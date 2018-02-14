FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 6:16 AM / in 10 hours

Dutch chemical firm DSM's Q4 profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit, to 359 million euros ($444.3 million), as sales of its food ingredients and basic materials continued to grow.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 342 million euros. Sales growth of 8 percent to 2.18 billion euros also beat expectations.

$1 = 0.8080 euros Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

