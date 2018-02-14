Dutch chemical firm DSM's Q4 profit beats expectations

AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit, to 359 million euros ($444.3 million), as sales of its food ingredients and basic materials continued to grow.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 342 million euros. Sales growth of 8 percent to 2.18 billion euros also beat expectations.